|
|
Samuel T. Crane Loretta K. Crane
Jacobus - Samuel T. Crane,100, entered into rest on November 21, 2019 at his residence.
He was born October 27, 1919 in Greenbrier, WV. The son of the late Harry and Della (Hanna) Crane.
Loretta Kinard Crane entered into rest on Thursday November 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 28, 1927 in Glen Rock, PA. The daughter of the late Lester and Sara (Bailey) Kinard.
Samuel was a WWll veteran having served in the US Army as a Private First Class with F Company, 113th Calvary (Mechanized) where he earned the American Theater Service Medal, Victory Metal, European, African and Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal in addition to a Purple Heart. Having lost his metals in a house fire years ago, these medals were reinstated to him at Jacobus' 53rd July Fourth Blast when Samuel was 97. He worked as a machinist for the former AB Faqueres.
Loretta worked over 40 years in the garment industry.
Both Sam and Loretta were members of Christ United Methodist Church in Jacobus for over 50 years and the Isaac Walton League, Sam was a member of the in Mt. Wolf.
A visitation will be 10-11 am Saturday December 7, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 am at Christ United Methodist Church 200 N. Main St. Jacobus with their pastor the Rev. Brian Mann and the Rev. Bruce Fensterbush officiating. A luncheon will follow the service in the church hall. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
They are survived by a daughter Judy A. Pressel and her husband James H. of Red Lion, a grandson and a great grandson. Sam was the last of 13 children to his parents. Loretta was one of 12 and survived by her sisters Louise Fair of Shrewsbury, Lorraine Stabley of Florida, Patsy Hangst of Dallastown, Janice Sinclair of Jacobus and Lucretia Klindinst of York.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of York County 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 in Loretta's name or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Samuel's name.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019