Samuel T. Troup
Manchester - Samuel T. Troup, 67, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UPMC Harrisburg.
He was the husband of Patricia A. (Miller) Troup. They were married 50 years on October 3, 2019.
Sam was born on November 23, 1951 in York. Son of the late Clara M. (Beck) and Walter E. Troup, Sr.
He retired from Caterpillar as a material handler after 20 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Sam is also survived by his children; Samuel T. Troup, Jr. and his companion, Rhonda Markel, Tammy L. Fickes, and her husband, Todd,
Shelly A. Moynihan, and her companion, Tom Garnto, and Kimberly A, Knudsen, and her husband, Frank, all of York.
Four grandchildren; Aaron Troup, Sierra Fickes, Grayson Garnto, and Ryan Troup. A great grandson, Myles K. Franklin.
A sister, Virgie Troup of Erie, PA. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters Emma and Hazel, and 3 brothers Walter, Charles and William
Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave. Suite 101, Harrisburg PA 17110
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019