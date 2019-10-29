Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Troup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel T. Troup


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel T. Troup Obituary
Samuel T. Troup

Manchester - Samuel T. Troup, 67, of Manchester passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was the husband of Patricia A. (Miller) Troup. They were married 50 years on October 3, 2019.

Sam was born on November 23, 1951 in York. Son of the late Clara M. (Beck) and Walter E. Troup, Sr.

He retired from Caterpillar as a material handler after 20 years of service.

In addition to his wife, Sam is also survived by his children; Samuel T. Troup, Jr. and his companion, Rhonda Markel, Tammy L. Fickes, and her husband, Todd,

Shelly A. Moynihan, and her companion, Tom Garnto, and Kimberly A, Knudsen, and her husband, Frank, all of York.

Four grandchildren; Aaron Troup, Sierra Fickes, Grayson Garnto, and Ryan Troup. A great grandson, Myles K. Franklin.

A sister, Virgie Troup of Erie, PA. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters Emma and Hazel, and 3 brothers Walter, Charles and William

Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave. Suite 101, Harrisburg PA 17110
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.