Samuel Thomas Grimm
York - Samuel Thomas Grimm, infant son of Brian and Ashley (Gregg) Grimm, died peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sam was born in York on December 31, 2018, and immediately touched the hearts of everyone that met him. He was always a joyful, smiling baby, even in his tough treatments at Penn State Children's Hospital for his neuroblastoma.
In addition to his parents, he will be greatly missed by his brothers, Carter and Benjamin Grimm, his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Cynthia Gregg, his paternal grandfather, Robert Grimm, his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Grimm, his maternal great-grandmother, Helen Bucci, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Sam's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, an infant scholarship will be set up in Sam's memory. Contributions to the scholarship may be made to York Day Nursery, 450 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17408 (please write "In memory of Sam" on the check memo).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019