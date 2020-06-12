Samuel TitelYork - Samuel Titel, age 96, of York, died at 6:58 PM Tuesday June, 9, 2020 at Providence Place Senior Living at Dover. He was the husband of the late Emily (DiPeppino) Titel.Born April 2, 1924 in Batovce, Czechoslovakia, a son of the late Paul and Helen (Kissle) Titel, he immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1929. Mr Titel enlisted into the US Army Air Corps in 1945 and during WWII in the 15th Air Force and 301st Bomb Group as a B-17 Radio Operator. He then served an apprenticeship for tool and die making, after which he worked as an engineer for GTE Sylvania for 28 years and retired as a Manager of Engineering and Product Development. Mr. Titel was a member of Zion Mennonite Church, White Rose Veterans of Foreign War Post #556, the Masonic Lodge in Cleveland, Ohio, and the American Metal Stamping Association, where he was the president for 2 years. His hobby was crafting precision wood working items including scale model toys and furniture.Mr. Titel is survived by two sons, Dale P. Titel, and his wife Dianna, of Colleyville, Texas, and Paul P. Titel, of Fort Pierce, Florida; two daughters, Isabelle Titel Craul, and her husband Dennis, of Manchester, and Illona Titel Miller, and her husband Herb; seven grandchildren, Kristen Titel, Tia Leiphart, Lynn Titel, Samantha Decker, Samuel Miller, and Ryan Miller; seven great great grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Berdis. He was preceded in death by grandson, Samuel Drew Titel; and two sisters, Helen Medas, and Sue Stranscak.Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Prospect Hill.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.