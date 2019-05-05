Samuel Wiseman



York - Samuel Oda Wiseman, age 91, passed away on May 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was the loving husband of the late Lilly B. (Forbes) Wiseman.



Samuel was born in Marietta on October 18, 1927 and was the son of the late Oda and Margaret (Bradley) Wiseman. He attended New Oxford High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army in 1946, before being honorably discharged in 1948. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in York. He and his wife Lilly were winter workers for the Rio Grande Bible Institute and they spent their time on mission trips all over the world. He also enjoyed his hobbies of masonry and woodworking, he used these talents for his church and mission groups.



Samuel is survived by his daughter Stacy Wiseman-Zorbaugh and husband Leon; his son Mark Wiseman and wife Brenda; his grandchildren Angela Wagman, Melissa Waller, Belinda Wiseman-Smith, Holly Louthian, Danielle Wiseman, and Brittany Alfone; and his great-grandchildren Brandon, Zachary, Austin, Dylan, Nicholas, Levi, Stephanie, Vincent, Dylan, Blake, and Cassieann. He is also survived by his brothers Charles Wiseman and Donald Wiseman. He was preceded in death by his son David Wiseman; and his brother Richard Wiseman.



A funeral service in celebration of Samuel's life will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, with Pastor Greg Wahlberg officiating. Entombment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Samuel's memory can be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Road Suite 194, York PA 17403 or Aseracare Hospice 984 Loucks Road Suite I York, PA 17404. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary