Samuel Y. Keller
Hellam - Samuel Y. Keller, 90, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Barbara J. (Copley) Keller. The couple would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in August.
Sam was born in Wrightsville on October 5, 1928, son of the late Jacob S. and Pauline H. (Young) Keller.
Sam served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired in 1987 from the former Grinnell Corporation. He was a member of the American Legion, Abel-Poff-Leithiser Post 469, Wrightsville, and the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045, Hellam. He loved the game of Golf. Sam was a 55 plus year member of the Cool Creek Country Club where he recorded eight holes in one, five of which were on hole #11. Sam was also an avid Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, Samuel is survived by a son, Scott C. Keller and his wife, Linda; daughter, Kim M. Laird and her husband, Randy; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney G. Keller and Jacob W. Keller.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for all their care and support.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019