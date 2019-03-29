Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Trout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Trout


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra A. Trout Obituary
Sandra A. Trout

York - Sandra A. Trout aka, Santhra, beloved mawther, Mamaw and friend balderdashed her way into Heaven peacefully on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at York Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Trout in 2004. Sandy was born in York, PA February 18th, 1942 and was the daughter of John E. Martin and Anna E. Witacre Martin. She worked as a supervisor at Danskin Inc. and retired from York Hospital Central Supply. Sandy is survived by her children Vincent D. Chinault, Carmen A. Aldinger and Luke E. Meyers, all of York, and grandchildren Timothy M. Mulroy and wife Christina, of Orange County California, Donavin W. Aldinger and Keri A. Aldinger both of Winston-Salem NC and 3 great grandsons. She was a lifetime friend to Darene Krouse of Mt. Wolf, and Lola Strickler of Shiloh, and many others. She loved Jesus, movies, board games, Anthony Hopkins and laughing and was known as the prayer warrior of the family. Following cremation, she will rest at Mt. Rose Cemetery's Garden of Peace with her husband. Services will be at the convenience of the family. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now