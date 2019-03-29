|
|
Sandra A. Trout
York - Sandra A. Trout aka, Santhra, beloved mawther, Mamaw and friend balderdashed her way into Heaven peacefully on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at York Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Trout in 2004. Sandy was born in York, PA February 18th, 1942 and was the daughter of John E. Martin and Anna E. Witacre Martin. She worked as a supervisor at Danskin Inc. and retired from York Hospital Central Supply. Sandy is survived by her children Vincent D. Chinault, Carmen A. Aldinger and Luke E. Meyers, all of York, and grandchildren Timothy M. Mulroy and wife Christina, of Orange County California, Donavin W. Aldinger and Keri A. Aldinger both of Winston-Salem NC and 3 great grandsons. She was a lifetime friend to Darene Krouse of Mt. Wolf, and Lola Strickler of Shiloh, and many others. She loved Jesus, movies, board games, Anthony Hopkins and laughing and was known as the prayer warrior of the family. Following cremation, she will rest at Mt. Rose Cemetery's Garden of Peace with her husband. Services will be at the convenience of the family. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019