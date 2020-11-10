Sandra Ann Stauffer
Red Lion - Sandra Ann (Fix) Stauffer, 84, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at York Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Leroy Stauffer to whom she was married for 54 years.
Born December 30, 1935 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow A. and Jennie P. (Neiman) Fix.
She graduated from Red Lion High School, and during high school she was a waitress at the Wallick House. Bendix, The Red Lion Cabinet Company, Smeltzer Brothers' Ford, and Shaffer's Lamp and Gift Shop were occupations that she held while serving the youth of the Red Lion area as the Red Lion Youth Center Director for three decades. In 2012 she was honored by the community for that service with the Catherine Meyer Award.
Sandy was a lifelong, active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion where she served on numerous committees and was a member of the choir.
Sandy is survived by her son, Jud, and wife Kelly Stauffer. Sandy was the loving grandmother to Maggie Holroyd and her husband, Tom, and Sara Ann Stauffer. Also surviving are nieces Kelly Anderson, Kristi Rexroth, and Leslie Westervelt; nephew, Dylan Rexroth; and Brother-in-Law, Donald Anderson. She was preceded in death by her sister, LaDawn Anderson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Red Lion Cemetery, East Gay Street Extended, Red Lion with the Rev. W. L. Barnes, III, STS officiating. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be held in the Red Lion Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Sandra's memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 220 North Charles Street, Red Lion, PA 17356 or Kaltreider-Benfer Library, 147 South Charles Street, Red Lion, PA 17356.
