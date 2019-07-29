Resources
Sandra D. LeFevre

Sandra D. LeFevre Obituary
Sandra D. LeFevre

West Hempfield Twp - Sandra D. LeFevre, 73, of West Hempfield Twp. passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born and raised in Columbia, daughter of the late Harry T. and Susan J. Wambaugh Doll. She retired in 2011 from York Memorial Hospital; was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1964; and F & M College, Class of 1974. "Despite her small stature, she was probably the toughest, most stubborn and most loving person you have the misfortune to have never met."

She is survived by her son: Garry Mark LeFevre, Jr. Cousin: Harold M. "Jack" Abel, Jr. And her four cats: Coal, Rennie, Jacki, and Raleigh.

A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019
