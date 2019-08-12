|
Sandra E. Rife
York, PA - Sandra E. Rife, 72 of York, PA, died at Normandie Ridge on August 8, 2019. She is the wife of Robert E. Rife with whom she observed their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 5, 2019.
Born March 25, 1947 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle A. and Jean E. (Artman) Clinton.
She was a 1965 graduate of Eastern York High School. Sandy was a lifelong and very active member of Trinity U.C.C. in Hallam, a member of the Red Lion Chapter of Farm Women and a volunteer at Memorial Hospital and Rest Haven Nursing Home. Sandy had a passion for travel and enjoyed many cruises with her husband Bob and their family. She cherished spending time with her family and friends and loved reading.
In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Falk and her husband, Jeffrey of York, PA and Kristin Zink and her husband, Mark of Hellam, PA; a granddaughter, Heather Zink; a great grandson, Owen Petersen; a sister Lana Ilgenfritz of Hellam and a brother, Jeffrey Clinton of Spring Grove, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Holly Heltebridle.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity U.C.C., 200 East Market Street, Hallam, PA with Rev. Kelly Shiflett, officiating. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Kreutz Creek Cemetery. The family will receive guests in the Gathering Place at the church, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C., 200 E. Market St., Hallam, PA 17406.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Normandie Ridge for the compassionate care and support provided during Sandy's illness.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019