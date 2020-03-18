|
|
Sandra E. "Sandy" Smith
On Monday, March 16, 2020 Sandra E. "Sandy" (nee Reedy) Smith age 82 of Stewartstown, PA. Beloved wife of the late James E. "Whiz" Smith; devoted mother of Greg Smith and Leslie L. Price and her husband Eric; loving grandmother of Brandon Price, Jimmy Smith, Ashlyn Dietrich, Kristin Brush and Amanda Brush; great grandmother of Grayson and Caroline Smith, Cason, Caidon, Caleb and Olivia Fowlkes; sister of Shirley Neighoff; sister-in-law of Mary Reedy.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, March 19 from 7-9 PM. A graveside service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 20 beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Sandy with memorial contributions to . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020