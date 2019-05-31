Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center
87 South Main Street
Mount Wolf, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center
87 South Main Street
Mount Wolf, PA
Sandra "Sandy" Hinkle Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Hinkle

YORK - Sandra "Sandy" Hinkle, 75, of York, passed away at 4:30 AM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home at The Haven at Springwood.

Sandy was born August 5, 1943 in York and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Brothers) Hinkle.

In 1961 she graduated from Central High School in York. She was employed by the United States Postal Service for over 35 years before retiring in 2001 as the Post Master of the Mount Wolf Post Office. She was a member of the National Association of Post Masters of the United States, Past President of Business and Professional Women's Club of York, former member of the National Secretaries Association, Red Hat Society, various 500 card clubs, and she was a member of the following senior centers, Spring Grove, Yorktowne, Heritage Hills, Northeastern and Stewartstown. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in North York.

Sandy is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Hinkle, II of York, Michael Hinkle of Wellsville, and Gary Hinkle of Dover. Sandy was preceded in death by her sisters, Susan Holtry and Dorinda "Dolly" Hinkle.

Sandy's funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Beth A. Schlegel, STS from St. Peters Lutheran Church in North York.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 947 North George Street, York, PA., 17404

To share memories of Sandy please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019
