Sandra J. McMasterYork - Captain Sandra Joyce (Baublitz) McMaster, born March 7, 1942 entered into rest Wednesday November 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Sandy, as she was known, was born and raised in York, PA. The gorgeous, energy filled daughter of Herbert and Matilda Baublitz.Sandy dedicated 31 years of her life to York County Prison, where she was Chief Captain of Control Operations. She was a mentor, a leader, and friend toso many officers who looked up to her. She helped mold many careers in her time there until her retirement in 2006. She was a groundbreaker in a male-dominated field, and is still talked about. "Sandy says". Sandra was extremely generous and genuine. She was always willing to help and be there for everyone. Someone you could always count on.When not at work, she was a single mother to Sheldon and Sandra Jr. She sometimes worked three jobs to fully provide for her family. Sandy was a security and lost prevention officer for Bon Ton, a Deputy Sheriff in York County, a babysitter, and a mother to all the kids in the neighborhood who were lucky enough to know her.Later in life, Sandra loved going to bingo twice a week, attending or hosting card clubs, and spending time with friends. She also went to brunches with her classmates from Central York High School.Her home, constantly filled with her family, also filled with love. Every room and her yard, decorated to a "T" for holidays, or flooded with baskets, and her globe-spanning elephant collection.Towards the end, she was surrounded by family. Sandy passed peacefully at her daughter's home and followed the Yellow Brick Road.Sandra was preceded in death by Herbert and Matilda Baublitz of York. She is survived and carried on by son Sheldon McMaster/ Dana Soder of York; daughter Sandra Klye/ Jeff Flohr of York; 5 grandchildren Brandon Kyle of York and Dustin Kyle of Mississippi, Scott and Derek McMaster of York, and Skylar Flohr of Felton. 13 great-grandchildren; countless friends and officers at York County Prison.A celebration of life service will be announced when it is safe to gather. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with thearrangements.