Sandra Kay (Saylor) Berl
1959 - 2020
Sandra Kay (Saylor) Berl

Baltimore, MD - Sandra Kay (Saylor) Berl, 60, was ushered into glory on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a courageous 8-week battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Carroll A. Berl Jr. for 40 years.

She was the daughter of Samuel J. and Dorothy R. (Uffelman) Saylor, delivered by her father in their home south of Red Lion, PA, on October 13, 1959. As a child, she attended Pleasant Grove U.M. Church and received Jesus as her Saviour at church camp.

Her family moved to MD in 1973 where she met her husband. She was a devoted caregiver not only for their daughter, Jodi Lynn with Down Syndrome but also for her mother-in-law with dementia. In church, she sang in the choir, played her flute and keyboard, and sang with her husband.

Besides her husband and daughter, she leaves to cherish her memory 3 siblings in PA: Terry A. (Shirley), Donald L., and Sharon L. Saylor; also a sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Roger) Young, Sr; of NJ, and her cat, Freddy. In heaven, she met her still-born sister, Linda Mae, and is now known by her mother who had dementia.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Idlewylde U.M. Church, 1000 Register Ave., Baltimore, MD 21239.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
