Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Sandra L. Beard


1950 - 2020
Sandra L. Beard Obituary
Sandra L. Beard

York - Sandra L. (Brown) Beard, 69, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Pleasant Acres, York. She was the wife of Lee M. Beard, York.

Mrs. Beard was born in York on September 29, 1950, daughter of the late, Gervasius A. "Gerve" and Florence Mae (Hughes) Brown.

Sandra was employed as a secretary for the former Rainbow Sweeper Co. and she performed inventories for Rutter's Farm Stores.

In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing.

In addition to her husband, survivors include, two children, Lori M. (Ream) Klinedinst and her husband Kenneth of Baltimore and Scott E. Ream of Windsor; five grandchildren, Ryan, Cody, Lauren, Zack and Isiah; four great grandchildren, Brielle, Brynne, Delaney and Haven; a brother, Gervasius A. "Gerry" Brown, Jr. and his companion, Lisa of York, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
