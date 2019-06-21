|
|
Sandra L. Golihew
York - Sandra L. Golihew, 47, entered into rest Tuesday June 18, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Bret W. Golihew.
A viewing will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with tributes from family members and friends who wish to share. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mrs. Golihew was born August 3, 1971 in York, a daughter of Monica (Miller) Grim, and the late William Grim. She was the stepdaughter of Linda Grim. She attended Dover Senior High School.
Sandra is survived by her husband; children Scott Grim, Tashia Anderson; stepchildren Jason Golihew, Christine Curtis and her husband Brandt, William Golihew and his wife Emily, and Carol Golihew; grandchildren Elizabeth, Orion, and Levi; brothers and sisters Billie Jo Sciortino and her husband Mike, Chad Grim and his girlfriend Wanda; stepbrothers and sisters David Hall, Jenny Smith, Russell Hall, and Jody Hall. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Marguerite and Cletus Grim, and maternal grandparents Ada and Eugene Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA.
Sandra's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at UPMC Memorial Hospital Critical Care Unit for the excellent care provided to her during her illness.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019