Sandra L. Harget
Conewago Twp. - Sandra L. Harget, age 78, of York Haven, died at 8:24 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the residence of her daughter. She was the wife of the late LaFair H. Harget, Jr.
Born on February 18, 1942 in Eureka, Kansas, a daughter of the late Forest M. Hamilton and the late Carolyn (Allen) Olson, she had worked for many years as a private care giver. She was a member of Ambassadors Bible Chapel in Manchester, and had served on the York Haven Boro Council. She hosted community dances at the library, where she also ran a teen group, and also assisted with all of the York Haven parades. In her leisure time she enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Mrs. Harget is survived by eleven children, Lindsey J. Beyer, and her spouse Gary Yetter, of Manchester, Susanne A. Pretty, and her husband Michael, of Dallastown, Roseanne A. Edleblute of Manchester, Lucinda Smith, and her husband Tom, of York, Kimberly Lehr, of Manchester, of York, LaFair "Dusty" Harget III, and his wife Virginia, of York Haven, Richard Farnham, and his wife Debbie, of Stephens City, Virginia, David Farnham, and his wife Tammy, of Florida, Vicki Arce, and her husband Johnny, of Moundridge, Kansas, Mary Jowers, and her husband Casey, of Canton, Kansas, and Gregory Collins of Beaumont, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Chuck Albord of McPherson, Kansas; and two sisters, Martha Sue Albord and Carol Jean Albord, both of McPherson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Andy Custer III; and a spouse, Kelly Kifer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with her Pastor, The Rev. David Slautterback, officiating. Viewings will be 4-6:00 PM Thursday and 9-10:00 AM Friday. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.