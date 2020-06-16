Sandra L. Harget
Conewago Twp. - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewings will be 4-6:00 PM Thursday and 9-10:00 AM Friday. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.