Sandra L. LightnerYork - Sandra Lee Lightner, 73, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital.Born in York on September 7, 1946, Sandy was the daughter of Ruth E. (Fleming) Lightner of York and the late Paul W. Lightner, Jr. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1964. She was a bookkeeper at LJ Allen Tire co before retiring from ABC Supply Company. Sandy was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and loved her grandsons more than anything in the world. She was a life member of the West York VFW Post 8951.The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York. A funeral cortege will form at 10:45 a.m. at the main entrance. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.In addition to her mother, Ms. Lightner is survived by her son, Benjamin W. Lightner of York; two grandchildren, Brennan W. Lightner and Camden L. Lightner.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA.