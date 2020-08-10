Sandra L. Newman
York - Sandra L. Newman, 79, entered into rest at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services York - North. She was the wife of the late John H. Newman.
Born June 19, 1941 in York, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Nettie (Sipe) Kauffman.
Sandra worked as a bank teller and was a member of Hayshire United Church of Christ in York. She enjoyed sewing and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Todd L. Mumma; an "adopted" daughter, Jodi M. Archer; and a sister, Edna Duke. She is survived by four grandchildren, Justin and Adam Mumma, Michael Archer and Carrie Spina; a brother, William H. Kauffman and wife, Judi of Chambersburg; a sister, Shirley Klinedinst and husband, William of York; a son-in-law, Gerald B. Archer of York; two nephews; and three nieces.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sandra's graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Mount Rose Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at the cemetery's entrance at 12:45 p.m. Masks are required for those in attendance. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Brenda Marin. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hayshire U.C.C., 100 Haybrook Dr., York, PA 17406.
