Sandra Langione
YORK - Sandra F. (Walker) Langione, 75, of Dover Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 16, 2020 at residence. She was the wife of the late James P. Langione.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Bonnie J. Whittier will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.
Mrs. Langione was born in York on August 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Nyle and Hazel Walker. She worked for Dentsply and Envirite before retiring.
Mrs. Langione was a 1962 graduate of Dover High School and a member of Heritage Senior Center in Dover.
Mrs. Langione leaves two sons, Mike (Delanea) Langione of Yoe, and Nick (Samantha) Langione of Elkins, WV; two daughters, Angie (Dave) Boring of York and Lisa Leas of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Mummert; and three brothers, James, Joseph, and Gregory Walker.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020