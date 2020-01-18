Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Langione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Langione

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Langione Obituary
Sandra Langione

YORK - Sandra F. (Walker) Langione, 75, of Dover Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday January 16, 2020 at residence. She was the wife of the late James P. Langione.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Bonnie J. Whittier will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York.

Mrs. Langione was born in York on August 13, 1944, the daughter of the late Nyle and Hazel Walker. She worked for Dentsply and Envirite before retiring.

Mrs. Langione was a 1962 graduate of Dover High School and a member of Heritage Senior Center in Dover.

Mrs. Langione leaves two sons, Mike (Delanea) Langione of Yoe, and Nick (Samantha) Langione of Elkins, WV; two daughters, Angie (Dave) Boring of York and Lisa Leas of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Tommy Mummert; and three brothers, James, Joseph, and Gregory Walker.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -