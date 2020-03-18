Services
Sandra Laureen Pydyszewski


1957 - 2020
Sandra Laureen Pydyszewski Obituary
Sandra Laureen Pydyszewski

York, PA - Sandra Laureen Pydyszewski, 62 of York, PA, died at Hershey Medical Center on March 16, 2020. She was the wife of Barry D. Gracey of York, PA.

Born April 14, 1957 in York, PA, she was the daughter of Robert E. Rhine of York and the late Sara L. Rhine.

Sandra was a 1975 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, where she was a member of the color guard and played the clarinet in the band. She loved to shop for anything from the Michael Kors line of merchandise, antiquing, fishing, and enjoyed reading.

In addition to her husband and her father, Sandra is survived by a daughter, Lauren Moskowitz and her husband Erik of Howell, NJ, Garret Gracey and his wife Brittany of York, PA and Aaron Gracey and his wife Sarah of Manchester, PA, a step daughter, Sarah Berning and her husband Casey of Hillsboro, OR, eleven grandchildren and a sister Kimberly Rhine of York, PA.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 305 S. George Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
