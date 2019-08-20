|
|
Sandra Lee (Elswick) Trout
York - Sandra Lee (Elswick) Trout, 78, of York, passed away on August 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Nevin Jay Trout.
Sandy was born on November 24, 1940 in Stewartstown. She was the daughter of Edith (Blevins) and Harold Grein, and William "Bud" Elswick. She graduated from Kennard-Dale High School and Saint Joseph's School of Nursing and worked as an RN at the VNA, Memorial Hospital, Planned Parenthood, and Wellspan/York Hospital. She was a member of the Keystone Emmaus Community for six years and served as Lay Director for the Women's Walk in October 2001.
Sandy is survived by four children, Laurie Ballow of Boonsboro, MD, Dayne Trout of Stewartstown, Jay Trout and wife Leslie of Catonsville, MD, and Andrew Trout and wife Hilary of York; eight grand children, Amanda Coldiron, Miles Trout, Leah Ballow, Logan Bingaman, Ethan Trout, Sarah Ballow, Trevor Trout, and Joshua Trout; sister Adrienne Sweitzer and husband Rob of Stewartstown, and brothers Joey Elswick and Kevin Elswick, both of Chilhowie, VA. She was preceded in death by sister Elaine Coe.
A 10:00am visitation with the family and an 11:00am memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, with a reception to follow at the church. The Reverend Ed Zeiders will officiate. At Sandy's request, her body has been donated to the advancement of science.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17403 or Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019