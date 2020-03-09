|
Two Years Later
Sandra M. (Thomas) Keasey
December 20, 1940 - March 9, 2018
March 9, 2018 saw my life, and that of our family change forever, when my "feisty little Sandy" went home to Heaven to be with her loving Mother, Father, Sister and many relatives. Each day and wherever I go, I carry your photo with me to remind me of our wonderful 31-years of marriage; and know that we visit you whenever we can.
Family, countless friends and the staff at [email protected] remember your "spunk & spirit" and continue to be there to support me as I'm learning to live without you!
There are still times, and for no reason when the "tears-just-flow!" I know a day will come when I'll see you again along with family and friends who have gone before me!
Your Loving Husband,
Tom & Family!
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020