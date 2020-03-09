Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Keasey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. (Thomas) Keasey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra M. (Thomas) Keasey In Memoriam
Two Years Later

Sandra M. (Thomas) Keasey

December 20, 1940 - March 9, 2018

March 9, 2018 saw my life, and that of our family change forever, when my "feisty little Sandy" went home to Heaven to be with her loving Mother, Father, Sister and many relatives. Each day and wherever I go, I carry your photo with me to remind me of our wonderful 31-years of marriage; and know that we visit you whenever we can.

Family, countless friends and the staff at [email protected] remember your "spunk & spirit" and continue to be there to support me as I'm learning to live without you!

There are still times, and for no reason when the "tears-just-flow!" I know a day will come when I'll see you again along with family and friends who have gone before me!

Your Loving Husband,

Tom & Family!
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -