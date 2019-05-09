Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church of Spry
2385 South Queen Street
York, PA
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church of Spry
2385 South Queen Street
York, PA
Resources
Sandra V. Miller Obituary
Sandra V. Miller

York - Sandra V. Miller, age 75, of York, died at 1:55 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late Frederick E. "Freddie" Miller.

Born August 25, 1943 in York, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Pauline (Einsig) Tyson.

Mrs. Miller is survived by three daughters, Teresa Ann Weidman of York, Tammy Lynn Hedrick, and her fiancé Tim Smith, of York, and Tina Marie Anthony, and her husband Randy of Hellam; a son, Troy M. Miller, and his wife Melissia of York; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Tyson of Red Lion. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Terri L. Ritter; a grandson; and a brother, Ervin Tyson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, 2385 South Queen Street, York, with Pastor Jim Polanzke officiating. Viewing will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Spry, 2385 South Queen Street, York, PA 17402 or to Cancer Patient Help Fund, WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.

Guests attending the service are encouraged to wear casual attire with red shirts.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019
