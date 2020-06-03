Santia Baez



York - Santia Baez 86 went home to be with the Lord May 28, 2020. Born in Puerto Rico on March 30, 1934. She was the Daughter of the late Corporina and Damaso Vega. Santia loved to crochet and watch the Phillies.



Santia leaves to cherish her memory, son Henry Baez (Anna); daughter, Liza Lowrie and husband Roland; grandchildren, Taisha Puntiel, Krista Maldonado,Hector I Santana, Henry Baez Jr. Krystina Baez, Jaqueline Baez, Kassandra Hecker, Aeesha Mai Jones, Dianarae Baez; great-granchildren, Victor & Naim Puntiel, Savannah & Anthony Maldonado, Bryce Hecker, Miranda Iverson, Aria & Alaina Baez, and one surviving sister Aida Torres (Andres); and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her late husband Rene Baez, son George Baez and Rene Baez Jr; and great grandson John Jordan.



A Celebration of life service will be held privately. Burial will take place at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery. Glatfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements









