Sara A. "Sally" Harbold
Manchester Twp. - Sara A. "Sally" Harbold, age 74, of Manchester Township, York, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran - The Village at Sprenkle Drive, after a long decline due to Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of James E. Harbold.
Born July 30, 1944 in York, Sally was the daughter of the late Herman N. and Pauline A. (Yingling) Richards. She was preceded in death by her brother, John H. Richards. A 1962 graduate of West York High School, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Gettysburg College and began her 31-year teaching career in the Abington School District in Montgomery County. She later returned to York County, taking a position in the Dover Area School District, where she taught music and directed annual concerts and shows, first at the Intermediate School, then later in the elementary schools, and from which she retired in 1999. Sally was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, where, for 34 years, she was instrumental in the development and growth of the Carol Choir, Youth Choir and Handbell Choir, along with the many and varied musical presentations of the church's Christian Education programming. After she and Jim relocated from their Dover area home to The Village at Sprenkle Drive in the fall of 2011, she immersed herself in the community and its activities, and continued to share her love of music by playing for worship services and handling the scheduling of other pianists to do the same at the Sprenkle and Kelly campuses.
For more than three decades, while sharing with her husband a love of British cars, Sally was an active member of the LANCO MG Club. Over the years, she served at times as the Club's Vice President and President, and greatly enjoyed leading the planning of activities, along with traveling to car shows and events.
In addition to Jim, her husband of 42 years, Sally is survived by two sons, Michael, and his wife Christina, of Lake Forest Park, Washington, and David, of Stevensville, Maryland; a daughter, Ellen, and her husband Eric, of Pittsburgh; and her beloved granddaughter, Vivian, also of Lake Forest Park, Washington. Sally will be greatly missed by her faithful and cherished canine companion, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, more affectionately known to his friends as "Wolfie."
Friends are invited to a visitation for Sally on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-6:00 PM at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Sally's funeral service is set for 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Glatfelter Center at The Village at Sprenkle Drive, 1802 Folkemer Circle, York, with The Rev. Hank Steinhilber officiating, and with burial immediately to follow in Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Sally requested that donations be made either to the Christ Lutheran Church Music Ministry, in support of the various choirs and musical Christian Education, 29 S. George St., York, PA 17401; or, for Benevolent Care at Sprenkle Village, c/o SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404.
Sally's family would like to thank the amazing, dedicated in-home caregiver team: Kelly, Samantha, Shonna and Aleesha; the compassionate and caring staff and medical team members of the Sprenkle Drive community; and, most recently, the team of angels from Hospice & Community Care. All of you blessed Sally and us with comfort and dignity during this lengthy and difficult journey. Condolences may be shared at KuhnerEquities.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020