Sara B. OlphinYork - Sara B. (Brown) Olphin, of York, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:10 PM, at her residence, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. "Gene" Olphin, who passed away September 13th, 2019 and to whom she was married for 68 years.Sara was born on December 2, 1932, in Craley. She worked as a seamstress and enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed flowers.She leaves behind her daughter, Donna Jean Olphin, of Hanover and her two very dear friends and neighbors who cared for Sara, Christine and John "Jack" Myers, of York. Sara was preceded in death by her two siblings.A Service of Honor and Praise for Sara will be on Tuesday, July 7th, at 11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, with Rev. David Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 am. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to True North Wellness Services, Hanover Assisted Living #1, 625 West Elm Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.