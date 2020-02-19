|
Sara E. Seward
Springettsbury Twp. - Sara E. Seward, age 90, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 12:22 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Merle H. Seward.
Born August 17, 1929 in York, she was a daughter of the late Charles K. and Beulah M. (Manifold) Miller. Mrs. Seward was a homemaker, and also worked at the gift shop at York Hospital. Mrs. Seward was a member of Heidelberg United Church of Christ and of the Young Women's Club.
Mrs. Seward is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Marshall, and her husband Roger, of York, and Dawn E. Ellis, and her husband Kenneth, of Boca Raton, Florida; five grandchildren, Brandi Blose, Wendy Carney, Roger Marshall, Jr., Scott Ellis, and Krista Cox; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Emma Statella, Ruth Smythe, and Susan Joiner; and one brother, James Miller. She was also preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Working Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Robert Brown, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Library of the Blind and Physically Handicap, 4724 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or to Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 47 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020