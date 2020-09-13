1/
Sara J. Anderson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara J. Anderson

York - Sara J. Anderson, 58, entered into rest on Sunday September 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 6, 1961 in Baltimore, MD. The daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Kauffman) Foster.

She worked in building services for the Baltimore County School System. Sara looked forward to Friday Night Bingo.

A graveside service will be in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Sara is survived by her companion Robert S. Silverman of York, two sisters: Mina Kight of New Freedom and Florence Trueman of Roanoke, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to York Cancer Center c/o Cancer Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. Suite 194, York, PA 17403.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved