Sara J. AndersonYork - Sara J. Anderson, 58, entered into rest on Sunday September 6, 2020 at her home.She was born December 6, 1961 in Baltimore, MD. The daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Kauffman) Foster.She worked in building services for the Baltimore County School System. Sara looked forward to Friday Night Bingo.A graveside service will be in the future at Prospect Hill Cemetery.Sara is survived by her companion Robert S. Silverman of York, two sisters: Mina Kight of New Freedom and Florence Trueman of Roanoke, Virginia.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to York Cancer Center c/o Cancer Patient Help Fund 25 Monument Rd. Suite 194, York, PA 17403.