Sara M. Elicker
York - Sara M. Elicker, 94 passed away at Providence Place on May 2,2019. She was the devoted wife of Charles Elicker who preceded her in death Nov.1,2014.They had celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary March 30,2014.
Sara graduated from West York High School. She was employed by Weist and was a homemaker. She was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Sara is survived by her nephew John Glatfelter Jr., wife Linda of York and her niece Cindy Stewart of Red Lion and their families.
Funeral services will be held Thursday May 9 at 1:30pm at John W. Keffer Funeral Home 2114 W. Market Street, York. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North York, PA 17406 or her church 25 N. Adams Street York
The family wishes to express thanks to the caregivers of
Providence Place and Grane Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sara insuring her quality of life these past years.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019