|
|
Sarah A. Hayes
Glen Rock - Sarah A. Hayes
Glen Rock
Sarah Anne (Brown) Hayes, 80, of Glen Rock, died Monday June 3, 2019 at Rest Haven, York. She was the wife of the late Julian C. Hayes.
Sarah was born on October 22, 1938 in Charlottesville, Virginia and was a daughter of the late James W. and Ruby V. (Thompson) Brown.
Sarah leaves a son, James A. Riddle and his wife Kathy of Red Lion; a grandson Corey Riddle of Philadelphia; a sister, Ruth V. Ford of Glen Rock; two aunts, Josephine Lloyd and Hilda Sealock, both of Winchester, VA; and her beloved dog Pippa.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 340 Church Street, Glen Rock, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arlington Baptist School, 3030 N. Rolling Rd, Baltimore, MD.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019