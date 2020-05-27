Sarah A. Knaub
ELIZABETHTOWN - Sarah Ann Knaub, 86, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, John C. Knaub Jr., and was the daughter of the late William E. Strayer and Mary E. Strayer.
A nurse and teacher, Sarah was a graduate of West York High School, York Hospital School of Nursing, and Millersville State College. She served as an R. N. with the Visiting Nurse Association, York Hospital, and the Lutheran Home. She was a teacher of nursing assistants at York County Area Vocational Technical High School until her retirement.
Mrs. Knaub was a member of Quickel Lutheran Church, York, as well as a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, York, where she was a long-time Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Eastern Star, AARP, Toastmasters, and served as a Manchester Township Poll Supervisor.
Sarah enjoyed her family, sewing, reading, traveling and gardening. She was the loving mother of three children: John W. Knaub, of Greenville, NC , Sue A. Maple, of Fishers, IN, and the late James E. Knaub, of Phoenixville, PA. She is survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held 11AM, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Pennsylvania Ave, York. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Kevin T. Shively of St. Matthew Lutheran Church-York. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements. For anyone wishing to attend the service, please arrive at the Pennsylvania Ave entrance of the cemetery at 10:45AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record from May 27 to May 29, 2020.