Sarah A. Wolf
York, PA - Sarah A. (Kipp) Wolf, 89 of York, PA, died at Manor Care Health Services-Kingston Court, York, PA on December 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late James C. Wolf.
Born February 7, 1930 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Wilbur and Edna May Kipp.
Sarah retired as an Examiner for Danskin, Inc. She was a member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church.
Sarah is survived by three children, Susan M. Newcomer and her husband Carl of Hallam, PA, Judy A. Workinger of York and Todd A. Wolf of Manchester, PA, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Wolf, a sister, Betty Folkenroth and a son-in-law, Joel Workinger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with Pastor Kevin Cross, Chaplain at Heartland Hospice, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019