Sarah E. Rudisill
YORK - Sarah E. (Mohr) Rudisill, 87, of York, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late John E. Rudisill.
Sarah was born April 10, 1933 in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Buelah (Aughenbaugh) Mohr.
She was employed at Wolfgang Candy and BJ's. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Cherl Woodring and her husband Joseph of Mount Wolf; her son, Theodore Hoover of Mount Wolf; 2 grandchildren, Timothy Roof and Thomas Roof; 4 great grandchildren, Cody Roof, Hunter Roof, Wyatt Roof and Sarah Roof, and her brother, Steve Mohr and his wife Debbie of York.
Funeral services for Sarah will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Jeffrey Welsch from Zion United Methodist Church in York.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York, PA 17404 or Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA. 17110.
