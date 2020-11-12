Sarah Evelyn Shoemaker



Greenville, SC - Sarah Evelyn Shoemaker, 76, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.



Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Darvin Shoemaker; her three children, John Shoemaker, Jerry Shoemaker (Allison), and Holly Frye (Jeff); six adored grandchildren, Hayden McKenzie Terry (Tyler), Mollie Shoemaker, Matthew Shoemaker, Regan Frye, Redick Frye and Reese Frye; a brother Arthur Allison (Edna); sisters in law Ann Shoemaker Jackson (Don), Kathleen Allison, and Peggy Allison; and several nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Mary Emiline Allison; her parents in law Isaac C. "John"and Ethel Shoemaker; three brothers Oliver "Judge" Allison, Wyndom Allison, David Allison; a sister Trula Baxter and a brother in law Mark Shoemaker.



We also want to thank Barry and Norma Raffensberger, Johnny Collins and Hospice for their support.



She was truly loved and will be missed.



A memorial will be held at The Church of the Open Door, York, PA on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to hospice: Agape Care, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg SC 29307, Attention: Andy Wheeler.









