Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah F. Hock


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah F. Hock Obituary
Sarah F. Hock, 76, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. Born March 8, 1943 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William and Myrtle Underwood.

Sarah was the owner/operator of G & S Tours. She had also previously been employed at James River and American Can. Sarah was a member of the VFW Post 1599, Amvets Post 224, Marine Corps League, Elks Lodge 600, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842, all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandson Rylan, and travelling.

She is survived by her grandson, Robert Stratton (Heidi) of Fayetteville, and great grandson, Rylan James Stratton. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hock; and her daughter, Deborah Lynn Stratton.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. James Fox will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -