|
|
Sarah F. Hock, 76, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home. Born March 8, 1943 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William and Myrtle Underwood.
Sarah was the owner/operator of G & S Tours. She had also previously been employed at James River and American Can. Sarah was a member of the VFW Post 1599, Amvets Post 224, Marine Corps League, Elks Lodge 600, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 842, all in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandson Rylan, and travelling.
She is survived by her grandson, Robert Stratton (Heidi) of Fayetteville, and great grandson, Rylan James Stratton. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hock; and her daughter, Deborah Lynn Stratton.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. James Fox will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020