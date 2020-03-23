|
Sarah Hildebrand
York - Sarah Ann Hildebrand, 87, of York, died on March 19, 2020 at Manor Care - South. She was the wife of the late Gerald G. Hildebrand. Born in York on October 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Edna K. (Jacobs) Melhorn, Sr.
Sarah worked for Johnson Controls and was a member of Hayshire United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son Thomas A. Hildebrand and his wife Cathy of York; two granddaughters Melissa Ransdorf and her husband Thomas and Jessica Hildebrand; and two great grandsons Thomas and Caleb Ransdorf.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hayshire United Church of Christ, 100 Haybrook Drive, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
