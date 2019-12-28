Services
Sarah L. Rudy


1928 - 2019
Sarah L. Rudy Obituary
Sarah L. Rudy

DOVER - Sarah L. (Lesh) Rudy, 91, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Providence Place Senior Living of Dover. She was the wife of the late Carl V. Rudy, Jr.

A Graveside Service will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born September 11, 1928 in York, she was a daughter of the late Jesse M. and Amanda V. (Grove) Lesh.

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Teresa S. Rudy-Sweitzer of Dover; four grandchildren, Amanda, John, Brian and Lisa, great grandchildren; one brother, John L. Lesh and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three children, Tim A. Rudy, Marilyn R. Albright and John A. Rudy.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
