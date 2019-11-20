|
|
Sarah Marian Miller
New Freedom - Sarah Marian Miller, 65, of New Freedom, suddenly passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of 45 years to Joseph G. Miller. Born in Belfast, Ireland, Sarah was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Maria (Girvan) McCann. She had been employed in retail in the gift shop industry, working the majority of her years with Hallmark. She was an avid reader, had a beautiful singing voice, and enjoyed the local dances in the 1980's. She was a lovely woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Michael Stephen Miller and his wife, Nicole of New Freedom, and Ciara A. Driscoll and her husband, Michael of Glen Rock; seven grandchildren, Bailey, Mason, Ethan, Machenzie, Owen, Michael, and Madison; 6 siblings, Jean Shorto, Sean McCann and his wife, Alison, Rosaleen Calvert and her husband, George, Moya Crowe, Paul McCann and his wife, Annette, and Thomas McCann and his wife, Roisin.
There will be a viewing on Monday, November 25, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. There will be a Funeral Liturgy on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349. Interment is private and at the convenience of her family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Sarah's memory to: St. Jude Tribute Program at .
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019