Sarah Myers
York - Sarah Emily Myers, 29, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was carried home by angels, on the beautiful morning of Monday June 29, 2020.
She was born in Woodbury, NJ, October 30th, 1990. While living in York Sarah attended school through Lincoln Intermediate. She graduated in 2012. Sarah also attended Camp Pennwood in the summer. Following graduation, Sarah became an active member of Jessica and Friend's Community, where she nurtured many friendships and strengthened her faith.
She is survived by her loving parents Amy and Joseph Brickner and Michael E. Myers; her sister McKenzie Myers; her brothers Grayson Myers and Gabriel Brickner; her maternal grandparents Karen and Gary Deardorff of Dover; paternal grandparents Pandora and George Brickner of York and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charles and Phyllis Myers, and her dearest friend Jacqueline Reever.
Sarah enjoyed coloring, watching Disney movies, her favorite being The Little Mermaid, playing hide-and-go seek, tag, singing, and dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
Our beloved joyful girl, Sarah, touched the lives of many. She was the light of our lives, the star of our hearts. She was the epitome of strength and courage. She never lost her ability to be present and find joy in every moment.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of her life on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 E. Market St., York PA 17403.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
York - Sarah Emily Myers, 29, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was carried home by angels, on the beautiful morning of Monday June 29, 2020.
She was born in Woodbury, NJ, October 30th, 1990. While living in York Sarah attended school through Lincoln Intermediate. She graduated in 2012. Sarah also attended Camp Pennwood in the summer. Following graduation, Sarah became an active member of Jessica and Friend's Community, where she nurtured many friendships and strengthened her faith.
She is survived by her loving parents Amy and Joseph Brickner and Michael E. Myers; her sister McKenzie Myers; her brothers Grayson Myers and Gabriel Brickner; her maternal grandparents Karen and Gary Deardorff of Dover; paternal grandparents Pandora and George Brickner of York and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charles and Phyllis Myers, and her dearest friend Jacqueline Reever.
Sarah enjoyed coloring, watching Disney movies, her favorite being The Little Mermaid, playing hide-and-go seek, tag, singing, and dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
Our beloved joyful girl, Sarah, touched the lives of many. She was the light of our lives, the star of our hearts. She was the epitome of strength and courage. She never lost her ability to be present and find joy in every moment.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of her life on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Jessica and Friends Community, 1625 E. Market St., York PA 17403.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.