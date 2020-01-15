|
Sarah Naugle
York - Sarah J. Naugle, 34, of York, died on January 10, 2020 at Pappus House. Born in Middletown on May 12, 1985, she was the daughter of Vicky (Trent) Myers and her husband Scott of Middletown and the late Charles Naugle, III.
Sarah was a 2005 graduate of Middletown High School. She received an Associate's degree from the University of Phoenix, and was an Assistant Manager in banking. Sarah was a pure soul. She could always get someone to laugh or smile, and she had a knack for bringing love, fun, and some good-hearted trouble wherever she went. She also fought a long and courageous battle with cancer, but she never gave up—an inspiration, a wonderful mother, and friend. Sarah always maintained her special brand of humor, grace, beauty, and true kindness. She was a blessing to all who met her. We remember Sarah as a sparkle in this world and will be forever missed.
Sarah is survived by her two great loves, her partner in life, Chris Mitcheltree and their son, Fox, of York, her brother Jason Naugle of Middletown, maternal grandmother Romayne Trent of Johnstown, niece Taylor Myers of Hershey, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Charles and Agnes Naugle and her maternal grandfather Robert Trent.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A viewing will be held from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020