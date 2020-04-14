Services
Sarah R. Feinman


1998 - 2020
Sarah R. Feinman Obituary
Sarah R. Feinman

Upper Providence Twp. - Sarah R. Feinman, age 22, of Upper Providence Township, Media, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.

Born February 5, 1998, in Levittown, she was the daughter of Alan A. and Stephanie A. (Paxson) Feinman, of York. She was employed as a Veterinary Technician, and she was a member of Temple Beth Israel when she lived in York.

In addition to her parents, Miss Feinman is survived by two brothers, Matthew and Paxson Feinman, of York; paternal grandparents, Stephen Feinman, of Dexter, Michigan, and Rochelle (Halpern) Feinman, of Oaks, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Patti Kaufman; and two uncles, Aaron Feinman, and Albert Paxson.

A private service will be held at this time, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan officiating. Burial will be in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, or York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
