Saul Friedland
York - Saul Friedland, 82, of York, who was formerly of Seven Valleys, died Sunday June 14, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
At his request there will be no services. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Friedland was born York on May 6, 1938, a son of the late Samuel and Katherine (Friedman) Friedland.
He was employed as a car salesman with York Chrysler Plymouth for over 30 years and had been a Produce Manager for Food Fair/Pantry Pride in York for 20 years. He retired in 1981 and enjoyed playing golf.
He leaves a son, Lewis D. Friedland; a daughter, Rachel Friedland; three grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel, and Benjamin Friedland; a sister Trudi Longo and a nephew, Joseph Longo.
Memory contributions may be made to the York Jewish Community Center, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.