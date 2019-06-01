|
Scott A. Saylor
Dallastown - Scott A. Saylor, 55 of Dallastown, passed away at the Hospice and Community Care of Mt. Joy on Thursday, May 30th. He was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Buckel) Saylor.
He was born in York on October 20, 1963 and was the son of Phyllis (Metz) Hoachlander and the late Frank Saylor, Jr.
Scott previously worked for 25 years as a press operator for CTE. He most recently worked as a CNC machine operator for FEI, Inc., a position he held for eight years. Scott was a lifetime member of the Izaak Walton League where he was a former board member and was involved with the archery committee, trout committee, an advisor on the Junior Chapter as well as being the coordinator for the chapter's Adopt-A-Highway. He was this year's recipient of the Judge Tobin award. He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He was also a Son of the American Legion member of the Dallastown American Legion Post 605.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by his daughter, Rose M. Saylor and his son, Frank W. Saylor. He is also survived by his sister, Melissa Myers and her husband Raymond, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will take place at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown on Saturday, June 1st from 5:00-7:00 PM and then again at the funeral home on Sunday, June 2nd from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. A celebration of Scott's life will begin at 2:00 PM with Chaplain Dr. Kevin D. Frain officiating. Interment will be private.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made in Scott's name to the IWLA #67, directed to either the Trout Committee or Scholarship Fund, 7131 Iron Stone Hill Rd., Dallastown, PA 17313.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 1, 2019