Scott A. Sides
York - Scott A. Sides, 55, of York died March 5, 2020. He was the husband of Christine (Gotwalt) Sides and celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on May 7, 2019.
Born November 27, 1964 in Fort Eustis, VA, he was the son of Rodney and Marilyn (Sweitzer) Sides of York.
Scott was Senior Vice President-Financial Advisor of The Sides Group at RBC Wealth Management. He had 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Scott was a founding member of ERN in York. He served on many boards in the York area, including Habitat for Humanity, The Foundation for the West York School District and Logo's Academy.
Scott was a 1982 graduate of Susquehannock High School and received his B.S. in Finance in 1986 from Penn State University. He had a lifetime love of volleyball as both player and coach. He coached the West York High School Boys' Volleyball team for 4 years and was assistant coach for the girls' volleyball team for 7 years. Scott also coached volleyball with both Yorktowne Volleyball Club and Ballyhoo Volleyball Academy from 2006-2020. Scott made an impact on everyone he met especially his players. He touched so many people and was known for his smile, kindness, and constant positive attitude. Scott loved to travel and read motivational books and quotes. Scott's favorite quote was from Henry Ford "Whether you think you can, or you think you can't—you're right."
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his children, Andrew Sides, Emily Sides and her companion, Tyler Laudeman, and Amanda Sides all of York; brother, Rick and his wife, Jessica Sides of Lutherville, MD; niece, Lydia Sides; and nephew, Jacob Abbott.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, with Rev. Brian K. Rice officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Scott's volleyball scholarship fund. Donations can be made at any York Traditions Bank branch or mailed to The Scott Sides Scholarship for Volleyball Fund, c/o York Traditions Bank, 2170 White Street, York, PA 17404. The scholarship is being established to benefit a graduating West York High School senior volleyball player that will be continuing to play volleyball in college.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
