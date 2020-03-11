Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Word Community Church
2530 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA
Scott A. Sides

York, PA - Scott A. Sides, 55, of York died March 5, 2020. He was the husband of Christine (Gotwalt) Sides. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, with Rev. Brian K. Rice officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Scott's volleyball scholarship fund. Donations can be made at any York Traditions Bank branch or mailed to The Scott Sides Scholarship for Volleyball Fund, c/o York Traditions Bank, 2170 White Street, York, PA 17404. Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
