Scott A. Sides
SERVICE REVISIONS
York, PA - This Saturday at 11:00 is Celebration of Life service planned for Scott Sides at Living Word Community Church. Due to the disruptive impact of CoVid-19 and the strict Social Distancing measures that are now expected about large gathering, there are unfortunate, but necessary changes that had to be made for the viewing and service.
There is no visitation or viewing on Saturday morning and attendance is now limited to the family and a few others who have been invited. This is extremely hard for the Sides family who so appreciate all the love and support from their friends and community with Scott's passing.
But you can still participate in the Celebration of Life for Scott by joining a LiveStream broadcast of the service. Here is the link that will take you to the site, where you can be a part of the service. The link is active at 10:30 and there will be a video tribute to Scott. The service begins at 11:00.
https://bit.ly/3cS7ccl <%22>
Please know that this decision was not an easy one for the family or for the church. It was done to protect friends and family from CoVid-19. It is based on the recommendation of the medical community that is advising us on how to minimize risk. Those recommendations become more significant as the days go on. We are grateful that technology will enable you to be a part of the experience as we remember and cherish a wonderful man, a friend, a family member, and a leader in our community who will be missed.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020