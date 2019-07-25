Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation
849 East Market Street
York, PA
Scott A.l. Smith


1959 - 2019
Scott A.l. Smith Obituary
Scott A.L. Smith

York - Scott A. L. Smith, age 59, of York, died at 10:58 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born December 12, 1959 in York, a son of the late Charles C. and Evelyn R. (Moul) Smith, he worked for Bickel's Snack Foods for 36 years. Mr. Smith enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and was an avid Eagles Fan.

Mr. Smith is survived by three brothers, Kevin Smith, and his wife Brenda of York, Steven Smith, and his wife Loretta of Manchester, and Christopher Smith, and his friend Roger Shuler of York; two sisters, Sherie Barrick, and her husband Robert of Spring Groave, and Tammy Smith of York; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Gary Allshouse, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the Farm and Natural Lands Trust, 156 North George Street, Suite 300, York, PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 25, 2019
