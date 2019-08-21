|
Scott B. Lentz
EDGEWATER, MD - Scott B. Lentz, 60, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center-Annapolis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Born September 17, 1958 in York, he was a son of D. Patricia (Gifford) Lentz of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Donald H. Lentz.
He was employed as a real estate broker most recently with Brick House Title Benefit Corp and previously with Press Go Management where he was Vice President of Business Development for several years.
Scott was a member of the Sports Car Club of Washington, D.C.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Lentz is also survived by a sister, Sharon A. Heidlebaugh of West Palm Beach, Fl; two nieces, Tiffany M. Counts and Kristi L. Byerts and one nephew, Brian Lentz. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce H. Lentz.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019