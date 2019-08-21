Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott B. Lentz


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott B. Lentz Obituary
Scott B. Lentz

EDGEWATER, MD - Scott B. Lentz, 60, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center-Annapolis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be held from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Mt. Rose Cemetery.

Born September 17, 1958 in York, he was a son of D. Patricia (Gifford) Lentz of West Palm Beach, FL and the late Donald H. Lentz.

He was employed as a real estate broker most recently with Brick House Title Benefit Corp and previously with Press Go Management where he was Vice President of Business Development for several years.

Scott was a member of the Sports Car Club of Washington, D.C.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Lentz is also survived by a sister, Sharon A. Heidlebaugh of West Palm Beach, Fl; two nieces, Tiffany M. Counts and Kristi L. Byerts and one nephew, Brian Lentz. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce H. Lentz.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now